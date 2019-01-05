Clippers' defense not a problem during a 121-111 victory over the Suns

Friday, the Suns scored 19 points and trailed by 19 after the first quarter. The Clippers tipped passes away before they could reach Ayton, knowing the Suns would try to feed him the ball. Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drew two fouls halfway through the first quarter and didn’t leave the bench for the next 11 minutes. In his place, the Clippers inserted Beverley, and the Suns were outscored by 23 points during Beverley’s next 11 minutes. The starters created a lead that the reserves widened, leaving Kokoskov shaking his head.