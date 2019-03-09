Clippers win their fourth consecutive game with 118-110 victory over Thunder

Wilson Chandler was activated for his first game with the Clippers since he was acquired Feb. 5 from the Philadelphia 76ers. But Chandler, who had been recovering from a right quadriceps strain, did not play. … Luc Mbah a Moute missed his 63rd game of the season with left knee soreness. He couldn’t complete a practice Wednesday and was unable to participate Thursday, Rivers said. ... The Clippers announced that Hall of Famer broadcaster Ralph Lawler will call his final regular-season game with Bill Walton doing the commentary April 10 against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Lawler, retiring after 40 years as the “Voice of the Clippers,” will be honored with a Ralph Lawler Night and a bobble head.