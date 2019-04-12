Warriors turn back Clippers in testy Game 1 with late second-quarter rally

The issue wasn’t only the Warriors heating up, but the Clippers breaking down. Williams, lauded within the team for his even-keel demeanor once a game begins, hotly argued no-calls with official Courtney Kirkland late in the first half, following him from one end of the court to another. Frustrated by a perceived imbalance in calls, Danilo Gallinari was called for a late first-half technical. Coach Doc Rivers was given one, too — while walking off the court at halftime.