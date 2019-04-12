Warriors turn back Clippers in testy Game 1 with late second-quarter rally

The run had been withstood, the 11-point deficit erased, and instead of gasping for air to keep pace with the super-charged Warriors, the Clippers were instead gaining steam as Saturday afternoon became evening.
Freed by screens above the three-point line, Lou Williams dribbled untouched to the rim for layups and floaters. Montrezl Harrell, his running mate off the bench, was everywhere in the process of scoring 22 first-half points.
The Clippers — the 100-1 underdogs — were showing their resilience was not limited to the regular season.
And then, as it happens so often against Golden State, the Warriors dismissed any potential of a Game 1 postseason upset in mere minutes. Technically, 3 minutes and 21 seconds.
The Western Conference’s top seed turned a 51-all tie with 3:21 to play in Saturday’s second quarter at Oracle Arena into a 13-point halftime lead. Twenty-four minutes were left to be played, but the game was never again so close or contested in what became a 121-104 Warriors victory.
There was drama, but it had less to do with the scoreboard and more with the back-and-forth talk that ultimately led to both the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley and Golden State’s Kevin Durant to be ejected.
If postseason openers can be considered tone-setters for what is to come, then consider its game-changing run before halftime a reminder that Golden State — coming off its worst regular-season record since it began its dynastic run four seasons ago — is still loaded with talent it can activate at the flip of a switch.
The issue wasn’t only the Warriors heating up, but the Clippers breaking down. Williams, lauded within the team for his even-keel demeanor once a game begins, hotly argued no-calls with official Courtney Kirkland late in the first half, following him from one end of the court to another. Frustrated by a perceived imbalance in calls, Danilo Gallinari was called for a late first-half technical. Coach Doc Rivers was given one, too — while walking off the court at halftime.
The Warriors controlled the second half behind star guard Stephen Curry, who went from a facilitator early — his first shot attempt came halfway through the first quarter — into a white-hot scorer. He finished with 38 points on 15 shots to go with 15 rebounds and seven assists. Durant added 23 points.
For the Clippers, Harrell (26 points) and Williams (25) were brilliant. They became the only reserve duo since bench statistics were first recorded in 1970-71 to each score 25-plus points in a playoff game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday.