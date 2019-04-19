No comeback this time as Warriors bury the Clippers in Game 3

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that he believed Durant would be more aggressive in Game 3. Durant brushed that off, saying he wouldn’t “get in the way of the game” just to take on Beverley. Despite earning two fouls within the game’s first two minutes — after one, a push-off on Beverley, the Clippers’ guard sneered in satisfaction — Durant stayed in and was as engaged as he’s been all series, making his first six shots. Beverley was called for his fourth foul midway through the third quarter.