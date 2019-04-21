Clippers pushed to brink of playoff elimination with Game 4 loss to Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers’ season was pushed to the brink Sunday at Staples Center with a 113-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors, who have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series.
Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson scored 33 and 32 points, respectively, for the two-time defending champions, who can wrap up the series in Game 5 on Wednesday in Oakland. Thompson scored 27 of his points in the first half.
Coach Doc Rivers tinkered with his lineup for Game 4, starting forward JaMychal Green at center instead of 7-foot-1 Ivica Zubac. Green, who had a career-playoff-high 15 points in Game 3, helped the Clippers get off to a good start, although he finished with only six points and two rebounds in 21 minutes of Game 4.
Rookie guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Clippers with a career-high 25 points, but forward Danilo Gallinari managed only 16 points on five-of-20 shooting from the field. Patrick Beverley had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Super-subs Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell were held to 12 and 10 points, respectively, 14 1/2 points below their combined season average. They were limited to a combined eight points in the second half.
Stephen Curry was in foul trouble for the second consecutive game and finished with 12 points. Andrew Bogut fouled out with 5:50 remaining in the game with eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Warriors were 17 of 19 from the free-throw line. They controlled the boards, 49-33, led by Curry and Bogut with 10 rebounds apiece.
Coming off a 27-point loss in Game 3, the Clippers played tougher defensively and hung in after trailing by 11 in the second quarter.
They outscored Golden State 30-25 in the third quarter, when they rallied to take a five-point lead. But Curry scored seven of the Warriors' final 10 points to send them into the fourth ahead 87-84.
Associated Press contributed to this report.