The secret to Clippers' historic comeback vs. Warriors has been hiding in plain sight

During a stunning night, Williams had one of the most startling turnarounds of anyone. He recorded more turnovers (three) than field goals (one) in the first half. Emerging unburdened after halftime, he scored 17 points in the third quarter, tied for the most in a quarter in franchise playoff history with Chris Paul. He finished with 11 assists, becoming only the second player since the NBA began tracking stats in 1970-71 to come off the bench and total at least 30 points and 10 assists.