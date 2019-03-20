Clippers' Doc Rivers denies rumors of coaching Lakers, reveals secret deal to stay

Doc Rivers and the Clippers have agreed to a multiyear extension, one that will keep him on the sidelines “a long time,” the coach announced before the team’s game with Indiana on Tuesday night.
The team declined comment on the terms.
Rivers signed an extension with the Clippers last May, but that extension included the potential for him to opt out this summer. Rivers’ name surfaced in a string of rumors regarding the likely replacement of Lakers coach Luke Walton.
“I’m going nowhere,” Rivers said. ‘I can tell you that straight and up front. I’m going to be here until Steve says ‘Get out.’ I plan on being here a long time. Steve and I, so that we never talk about this for a while, let me end this right now, Magic Johnson and I am very close friends, as you know. And that’s what we are. I have great respect for him. Steve Ballmer and I have a great relationship.”
Ballmer, in an interview earlier this season with The Times, praised the job Rivers has done over the last two seasons, helping shepherd the team out of the “Lob City” era into a team that’s likely bound for the playoffs this season without sacrificing the flexibility to bring in multiple max-contract players this summer.
“We want to build around tthat momentum,” Ballmer said. “We want to be a clearly stable organization as we head into the summer. Now was the right time to do that.”
The timing of Rivers’ announcement was directly related to rumors linking him to the Lakers.
“We just thought we’d put that to bed,” Ballmer said. “There’s no value to us to have that thing cycling.”
The opt-out clause in the May extension, Rivers said, gave the team and him a chance to see if there was a fit with the organization’s new direction.
“It was, like, we wanted to test each other. We thought this was the right fit. We thought everything would work right,” Rivers said. “But, we wanted to make sure. As my Dad said, ‘Trust everybody but cut the cards.’”
Rivers and Ballmer decided earlier this season that test had been passed.
“We both decided, let’s end this thing,” Rivers said. “We both decided to take this out and extend and make it a longer deal. We’ve long decided on that and just chosen not to say anything about it. I’m here. My job is not done here.
“I came here for a lot of reasons. One of them was obviously to win a world championship. The other was to make this place a place people want to respect and come to.”
The contract hasn’t been finalized. Ballmer said that “dotting some I’s and crossing some T’s” still needs to get done. In addition to stifling the Lakers’ rumors, the Clippers sent another message about the health of the organization heading into an offseason during which they’re expected to be competing for the league’s top free agents.
“I think it sends a message to our team, our staff, people who might want to play here someday,” Ballmer said. “I think it sends a message to a lot of folks.
The Clippers (41-30) entered Tuesday having won seven of their last eight games and holding the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, six games clear of their closest pursuer, Sacramento, and 3 1/2 games out of the No. 3 spot.