Clippers trade up in NBA draft to land Mfiondu Kabengele in first round

The Clippers traded up in the NBA draft on Thursday to add Mfiondu Kabengele, a big man with shooting range and NBA lineage.
The nephew of Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, Kabengele averaged 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while making 50.2% of his shots during his sophomore season with Florida State. He made 37.4% of his three-pointers during his two seasons with the Seminoles.
Brooklyn technically selected Kabengele 27th overall, and the 21-year-old walked the interview circuit at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the site of the draft, wearing a hat and watch festooned with the Nets logo. But he will soon land with the Clippers, who are sending the Nets the 56th pick in Thursday’s second round and a protected first-round pick in the 2020 draft that was acquired by the Clippers in February’s trade with Philadelphia.
"This hat is only temporary," he said.
At the NBA’s draft combine, the 21-year-old measured 6-foot-8, 256 pounds and had a 7-3 reach.
“I’m proud, I’m happy, I’m ready to work,” Kabengele said, shortly after walking off the draft’s main stage. “I’m ready to prove everyone wrong.”
The Clippers are poised to make one more selection Thursday, as they kept the 48th pick.
