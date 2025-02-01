Clippers trade P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba ahead of NBA trade deadline

Clippers forward P.J. Tucker knocks the ball away from Utah’s Luka Samanic during a game last season.

The Clippers have traded forward P.J. Tucker, backup center Mo Bamba, a future second-round draft pick and cash to the Utah Jazz for Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks, people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed to The Times.

Tucker, 39, who is making $11.5 million this season, has not been with the Clippers since they had training camp in Hawaii in October.

Bamba, a backup center, appeared in 28 games with the Clippers and averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Eubanks is a 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 37 games for the Jazz while the 36-year-old Mills has played in just 17 games for Utah this season. Mills is averaging 4.4 points and 1.2 rebounds and assists.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.