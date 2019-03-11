Clippers' Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams are doing something no other NBA duo's done

“We played during the week in Atlanta, so we spent a lot of time together and it shows,” said Williams, who was an All-American at South Gwinnett High on the outskirts of town. “It’s important. It’s important. It gives us an opportunity to play together. It gives me a chance to see Trez shoot a lot of shots, the things that he’s comfortable with doing when he just has the opportunity to go out there and shoot 20, 25 times. He sees me shoot 20, 25 times. So we understand what we both bring to the table and what we can do.”