Clippers vs. Suns Game 4: Live updates, analysis and score

Follow along as the Clippers host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals on Saturday night at Staples Center. The Clippers trail the best-of-seven series 2-1 after a big win in Game 3.
Reggie Jackson plays Mr. June again in Clippers’ Game 3 win
His night was complete, his job done well, so all that was left for Reggie Jackson as he was leaving the Staples Center court following yet another sterling Game 3 performance by the Clippers was for the guard to share a hug with happy team owner Steve Ballmer.
Jackson had delivered big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter Thursday night in this best-of-seven Western Conference finals, each basket more important than the previous, all of them needed to help the Clippers slow the momentum that the Phoenix Suns were building in the second half.
So, after he rattled in 10 of his 23 points in the fourth, Jackson and Ballmer embraced, the two of them swaying and smiling.
After having played 32 minutes 54 seconds, after having played a pivotal role in the Clippers taking a 106-92 win over the Suns, Jackson credited teammates for his success.
“They’ve empowered me,” Jackson said. “Honestly, this team has empowered me, this organization has empowered me since the time that I have been here. From playing early, to not playing, having DNPs, roles changing throughout the year. I think once I started to find some comfortability and just practicing and having roles throughout the game change, finding some success.”
Clippers slow down Devin Booker, and he says mask is not the problem
The Phoenix Suns had won their way back into their first-round playoff series, surviving a second consecutive bad night from their star scorer against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The NBA’s best defense had smothered Devin Booker, forcing him into missing two-thirds of his shots in Games 3 and 4. With a pivotal Game 5 on the horizon, Suns coach Monty Williams told Booker the same two words he always tells his guys when adversity hits.
“Go hoop,” Williams said.
But he said more, pushing Booker to force his way out of the slump, to find the first open window in Game 5 and shoot on his first touch. Eighty-eight seconds in, Booker drilled that first shot — a three — on his way to 18 first-quarter points.
Slump busted.
But here they are again, Booker repeatedly missing shots and the Suns desperately needing him to just “go hoop.”
In the seven games that followed his mini-slump against the Lakers, Booker averaged more than 31 points on 53% shooting, easily bouncing the Lakers out of the postseason before leading a sweep of the Denver Nuggets.
The Clippers were walking that same path — Booker scored 40 in a Game 1 triple-double — before they made an adjustment and sent Patrick Beverley to go disrupt things.
Like so many of coach Tyronn Lue’s adjustments, this one has worked — the Clippers forcing Booker into consecutive rough shooting nights, the team just 0.9 seconds away from a 2-1 lead over Phoenix after handily beating them 106-92 Thursday night at Staples Center.