Clippers vs. Suns Game 4: Live updates, analysis and score

Reggie Jackson plays Mr. June again in Clippers’ Game 3 win

Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) ties up Suns forward Cameron Johnson during Game 3 on Thursday night at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

His night was complete, his job done well, so all that was left for Reggie Jackson as he was leaving the Staples Center court following yet another sterling Game 3 performance by the Clippers was for the guard to share a hug with happy team owner Steve Ballmer.

Jackson had delivered big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter Thursday night in this best-of-seven Western Conference finals, each basket more important than the previous, all of them needed to help the Clippers slow the momentum that the Phoenix Suns were building in the second half.

So, after he rattled in 10 of his 23 points in the fourth, Jackson and Ballmer embraced, the two of them swaying and smiling.

After having played 32 minutes 54 seconds, after having played a pivotal role in the Clippers taking a 106-92 win over the Suns, Jackson credited teammates for his success.

“They’ve empowered me,” Jackson said. “Honestly, this team has empowered me, this organization has empowered me since the time that I have been here. From playing early, to not playing, having DNPs, roles changing throughout the year. I think once I started to find some comfortability and just practicing and having roles throughout the game change, finding some success.”

