Suns acquire Chris Paul in multiplayer trade with Thunder

The Phoenix Suns’ rebuild will now include All-Star point guard Chris Paul, whom the team is acquiring in a mulitplayer trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, multiple media outlets are reporting Monday.

The Thunder will be acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick sometime between 2022 and 2025, according to reports.

Rubio reacted to the trade news with a tweet: “what a business,“ he wrote.

... what a business 🙃 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) November 16, 2020

Paul will join All-Star guard Devin Booker, who is one of the top young scorers in the NBA, and 7-foot center Deandre Ayton. Booker, who averaged 26.2 points and 6.5 assists a game last season, helped the Suns go 8-0 during the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Fla. Ayton averaged 18.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game last season.

Paul is owed about $41 million for this season and has a $44-million player option for next season, which was an impediment for other teams. The 10-time All-Star averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists last season with Oklahoma City, which was a surprise playoff contender. Phoenix becomes his fourth team in less than four years — he was with the Los Angeles Clippers through the 2016-17 season, then spent two years in Houston and last season with the Thunder after being acquired as part of the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Rockets.

“Man, I’m 35 years old and I still get a chance to play basketball every day and say that’s my way of life,” Paul said last week, when asked about trade rumors during an appearance in the Time100 speakers’ series. “That is crazy in itself, so regardless what happens, I’ll be ready.”

Oubre averaged a career-high 18.7 points last season. Rubio is entering his 10th NBA season. He signed a three-year, $51-million contract with the Suns before last season and averaged 13 points and 8.8 assists per game with Phoenix.

Jerome was the 24th overall pick out of Virginia last season and played in 31 games as a rookie while averaging 3.3 points. Lecque played in five games last season.

