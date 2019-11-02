Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Clippers

Best Game Ever: Montrezl Harrell’s elite outing at 16

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell celebrates during a game last season.
Before Montrezl Harrell became a celebrated reserve center for the Clippers, he was an elite high school player in North Carolina.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Nov. 2, 2019
11:04 AM
Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Montrezl Harrell

May 28, 2010: Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions

29 points

As one of the early favorites for the NBA’s sixth man of the year, Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell changes games with his endless energy and tenacity. He helped push the Clippers to the postseason last season and is in position to cash in huge this summer when he’s an unrestricted free agent. But his “Best Game Ever” wasn’t one that cemented his future payday. It was a game with a bunch of his neighborhood friends on the campus of North Carolina that helped cement him as a big-time college recruit.

“It was a game when I was 16. I played in the Bob Gibbons Tournament down at North Carolina — UNC Chapel Hill. We were playing against [future UNC Tar Heel] J.P. Tokoto’s team. It was the semifinal game. I had a great game. My team was North Carolina Elite. It was probably the best game I ever had. I caught a crazy put-back off the rim. It was one of those things where I bounced and just really took off. Right from the corner. If I would’ve missed it, I probably would’ve broken my arm. It was one of the craziest games, even if we ended up losing to them on a last-second tip in by J.P. There was so many people in there because he was one of those highly recruited guys. It was a great feeling to play there.”

Clippers
