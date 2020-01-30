Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard held out against Kings because of back tightness

Kawhi Leonard didn’t play against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night because of tightness in his lower back, the Clippers announced during the third quarter of their game at Staples Center.

Leonard was seen shooting before the game, but he didn’t come out with the starters. The Clippers said he was questionable.

Landry Shamet started in Leonard’s place.

The Clippers did get starters Paul George, who had missed the last nine games with hamstring strain, and Patrick Beverley, who was out had missed the last three games with a sore groin, back to play.

Leonard and the Clippers had three days off before they last played on Sunday in Orlando.

The Clippers’ next game is Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.