Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard held out against Kings because of back tightness

Kobe Bryant’s retired jerseys hang as the Clipper listen to the national anthem Jan. 30 at Staples Center.
Kobe Bryant’s retired jerseys hang at Staples Center as the Clippers listen to the national anthem Jan. 30.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Jan. 30, 2020
9:32 PM
Share

Kawhi Leonard didn’t play against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night because of tightness in his lower back, the Clippers announced during the third quarter of their game at Staples Center.

Leonard was seen shooting before the game, but he didn’t come out with the starters. The Clippers said he was questionable.

Landry Shamet started in Leonard’s place.

The Clippers did get starters Paul George, who had missed the last nine games with hamstring strain, and Patrick Beverley, who was out had missed the last three games with a sore groin, back to play.

Advertisement

Leonard and the Clippers had three days off before they last played on Sunday in Orlando.

Lakers
Lakers begin to return to a semblance of normalcy and prepare for Trail Blazers
485175_SP_0129_lakers_media_availability_CMH_08.JPG
Lakers
Lakers begin to return to a semblance of normalcy and prepare for Trail Blazers
The Lakers played touch football before practice and for a short time didn’t think about Kobe Bryant’s death. Friday’s home game will include tributes to Bryant.
More Coverage
Plaschke: Lakers need to follow the Mamba Mandate and win Kobe Bryant a final ring
Company that owned the helicopter involved in Kobe Bryant’s death suspends operations

The Clippers’ next game is Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Clippers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Broderick Turner
Follow Us
Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement