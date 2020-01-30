Lakers begin to return to a semblance of normalcy and prepare for Trail Blazers

It was a sunny January day, crisp by El Segundo standards, and under the nearly cloudless blue sky, the Lakers had a little fun. They went through drills for footwork and endurance on the green grass, and then a football practice broke out.

At one point, Rajon Rondo served as the quarterback, with Troy Daniels going deep as the receiver and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope the defensive back assigned to him. Caldwell-Pope knocked the ball away from Daniels, and they both laughed as they jogged back to their huddles. LeBron James took his turn as a quarterback too, throwing with both his right and left hands.

Vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka stood on the sideline with assistant coach Jason Kidd. Kurt Rambis watched the fun from nearby. Reporters and fans began to dot the exterior of the field, across the street from the UCLA Health Training Center.

Soon Lakers coach Frank Vogel headed into the team’s practice facility and the rest of the group began to follow him.

“Recess is over,” Danny Green said.

It was the third day that the Lakers had come together since tragedy struck the organization when a helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven nine others on Sunday.

“We are respecting the balance of trying to make guys feel good — laughter is always a good remedy for something like this when it’s appropriate,” Vogel said.

“We’ve had stuff like that. Today’s workout outside, it’s not the first time we’ve done that. But it does feel good to be out there. Just a change-up. It was really just a warm-up, and once we came inside it was business. Get back to business and lock into the work of what we have to get done in practice.”

Vogel was again the lone voice to address reporters Thursday. The Lakers are allowing players to speak whenever they are ready and so far they have opted not to do so.

Each day has offered a progression for the Lakers. Their first day together, they did light work on the court before gathering for a luncheon during which they shared stories about Bryant. On Wednesday, they started with drills and conducted a light scrimmage. Thursday, the Lakers began preparing in earnest for the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to an Instagram post by Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, Bryant planned to be at Friday’s game at Staples Center.

Friday will mark their first basketball game since Sunday. The Lakers and Clippers were scheduled to play Tuesday, but the Lakers asked that the NBA postpone the game.

The Lakers are planning tributes to Bryant at Friday’s game, but Vogel declined to share what they would be.

“This is about our whole Laker family, and extended family and our fanbase and Laker Nation,” Vogel said. “There will be some sort of tribute. I don’t want to get into any details of what it will look like. But this is gonna be about all of us.”

Vogel has found each day they have been together therapeutic for the team. He hopes it’s having a similar impact on Pelinka, who considered Bryant his best friend, was his agent, and was the godfather of Bryant’s daughter Gianna.

“We’ve just encouraged him to be with his family as much as he can, and to be away from here, and to be here as much as feels right for him,” Vogel said. “[Rob] has been in the last two days and we’re concentrating on the work. There’s therapy in the work. Our whole belief since I got here is we’re just going to put our heads down, roll our sleeves up, and grind and do the job. That really hasn’t been any different for him the past few days.”