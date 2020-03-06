Clippers plan to sign Joakim Noah to a 10-day contract

The Clippers plan to sign veteran center Joakim Noah to a 10-day contract, a deal that will become official early next week, according to a person with knowledge of the signing but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Noah will be eligible to sign a second 10-day contract after his initial deal expires and from there can sign another deal that would keep him on the roster through the playoffs. said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The move will fill the last spot on the Clippers’ 15-man roster and add size to its potential bench lineups. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Noah is a two-time All-Star and the NBA’s defensive player of the year in 2014.

Noah was scheduled to work out for team officials in September, but had to postpone because of an injury. It wasn’t until last week that he auditioned in front of the Clippers.

Over 12 NBA seasons Noah has averaged 8.8 points and 9.1 rebounds a game while shooting 49%.

After he played only seven games during the 2017-18 season in New York, Noah’s career was revived last season in Memphis. He averaged 16.5 minutes, 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds with the Grizzlies and allowed 0.71 points per possession when defending post-ups one-on-one, ranking him in the league’s 92nd percentile, according to Synergy Sports.