Clippers sign guard Jordan Miller to four-year contract

Clippers guard Jordan Miller has his layup challenged by Rockets center Steven Adams during a game in December at Intuit Dome.

The Clippers announced Saturday that they have signed guard Jordan Miller to a contract.

According to people who are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, Miller and the Clippers agreed to a four-year deal worth about $8.3 million.

The 6-foot-5 Miller, a second-round pick by the Clippers in 2023, has appeared in 30 games this season. Miller, 25, averaged 4.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.

He has been playing well in the G League for the San Diego Clippers, averaging 24.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in six games.

The Clippers also announced that they have waived wing MarJon Beauchamp and center Kai Jones.