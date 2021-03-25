Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard to sit out game against San Antonio

The Clippers will be short-handed Thursday in their rematch in San Antonio, and not only because backup guard Lou Williams was traded to Atlanta hours before tipoff.

Kawhi Leonard will not play because of soreness in his right foot, the team announced. Coach Tyronn Lue described it as “something that just came up” and said the team wanted to be cautious. Guard Terance Mann will start in Leonard’s place.

With center Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) and guard Patrick Beverley (right knee) not on the road trip while continuing their injury rehabilitation, the Clippers could also be without a fourth starter against the Spurs. Forward Marcus Morris was set to go through warmups at AT&T Center before determining whether a contusion in his right calf would allow him to play, Lue said.

Lue could not discuss the team’s trade with Atlanta, in which the Clippers also sent two second-round picks and cash, because the deal was not yet official through the league office by the time of his pregame videoconference with reporters. But with Williams on his way to Atlanta, and former Hawks guard Rajon Rondo on his way to the Clippers, Lue said there would be “a good opportunity tonight” for guard Luke Kennard, who could stand to benefit because the deal removed the team’s best bench scorer.

“We just need him to be aggressive, scoring the basketball and making plays for himself and others,” Lue said.

The Clippers are 24 hours removed from routing the Spurs 134-101 for their third consecutive win.

“It’s like a playoff game,” Lue said. “You win one, you go back to the drawing board, you make adjustments, you come out, you play a different style than you did the night before. And the other team that won, they’re not going to make too many adjustments because they won the game, so it’s just, it’s tough.”