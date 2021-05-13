Clippers use strong second half for easy win over Hornets

At a time when the Clippers should have been tuning up for the postseason, their offense was breaking down Thursday evening in Charlotte, N.C.

In their worst offensive quarter in more than two weeks, the Clippers missed nine of 10 three-pointers, 11 of 16 shots overall, and even three of five free throws during a second quarter in which they were outscored by 11.

Yet most concerning was their six turnovers in the quarter, a carelessness coming just two days after 18 turnovers against Toronto led star Kawhi Leonard to say that such mistakes “just comes between the ears. What type of mindset are we gonna have?”

The answer was to move on Thursday as if the second quarter never happened.

Advertisement

The Clippers made 13 of 15 shots in the third quarter, and 11 of 22 in the fourth to turn a wobbly performance into another rout on this final regular-season trip. Their 113-90 win improves them to 47-23 entering Friday’s game in Houston in which Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said he is hopeful center Serge Ibaka will play after missing every game since March 14 because of a back issue.

Charlotte was outscored 69-43 in the second half — on only 37 Clippers shots.

Paul George scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and six assists. Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and nine assists. The Clippers made 21 three-pointers, only the eighth time in franchise history — yet fourth time this season alone — they have made at least 20.

UP NEXT

AT HOUSTON

When: 6 p.m., Friday

On the air: TV: Bally Sports; Radio: 570, 1330

Update: The Rockets (16-54) have lost seven in a row and nine of their last 10 entering Friday’s game. No team in the NBA has won fewer games at home this season than Houston (8-27).