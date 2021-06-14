Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard named to NBA all-defense team for seventh time

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale fouls Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.
Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale fouls Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series on June 8 in Salt Lake City.
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was named to the NBA’s all-defense second team Monday, the seventh time he has earned all-defense honors during his 10-year career.

Joining Leonard on the second team were Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle and Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

First-team honorees included Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who was recently named the defensive player of the year for a third time, along with Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Among guards who did not make either all-defense team, Clippers All-Star Paul George finished fifth, with 11 points. His total included one all-defense first-team vote. Among the Clippers, only George and Leonard received votes.

Leonard’s 43 points — including eight first-team votes — were fewest among the second-team honorees but earned him his fourth second-team all-defense honor, in addition to his three first-team selections. Leonard was the league’s defensive player of the year in 2015 and 2016.

Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

