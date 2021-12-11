Reggie Jackson sinks winning jumper as Clippers defeat Orlando Magic

Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Clippers a 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.

Jackson — who scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter — hit a 20-footer following a timeout after Orlando tied it at 104 on Cole Anthony’s three-pointer with 23.6 seconds left.

The Clippers held on for their third straight victory when Terrence Ross missed a three-point try at the buzzer.

Luke Kennard had a season-high 23 points and seven three-pointers for the Clippers. Terance Mann added 16 points.

The Clippers were missing Paul George for the second consecutive game because of a right elbow contusion.

Anthony led the Magic with 23 points, including five three-pointers, and Ross came off the bench to add 22 points. Orlando has dropped four straight and 14 of its last 16.

The Magic’s Franz Wagner had 20 points for his fourth game this season with at least 20.

Orlando jumped to a 22-13 lead with four minutes remaining in the first quarter by making five of its first six from beyond the three-point arc. Gary Harris had 14 points, and Mo Bamba added 11. Wendell Carter Jr., who had 14 rebounds, reached 1,000 career defensive rebounds.

The Clippers had a 49-44 lead at halftime after they held the Magic to four for 18 from the field and one for 10 on three-pointers. Rookie Brandon Boston Jr., who scored 25 points in Wednesday’s win over Boston, missed his first six shot attempts and scored seven points on three-for-11 shooting. Ivica Zubac had 10 points.

The Clippers have won 17 of their last 20 meetings with the Magic going back to the 2011-12 season.

Up next, the Magic conclude a five-game trip with a game against the Lakers on Sunday. The Clippers will host the Phoenix Suns on Monday.