Clippers’ Reggie Jackson the latest to enter NBA’s COVID protocols

Clippers guard Reggie Jackson holds the ball during a game against the Golden State Warriors
Clippers guard Reggie Jackson has entered the NBA’s protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic and will miss the team’s game Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Starting guard Reggie Jackson on Wednesday became the second Clippers player currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols when the team announced he had been ruled out hours before that night’s tipoff in Sacramento.

Guard Luke Kennard will also miss Wednesday’s game because of a hip issue, the team said.

Jackson joins starting forward Marcus Morris Sr. in the league’s coronavirus-related health and safety protocols and the more than 80 players across the league who have entered in the last eight days.

The absences of Jackson and Kennard — and backup center Isaiah Hartenstein, who will miss a second consecutive game with an ankle injury — deal a blow to a team that has struggled to generate consistent offense. Kennard had made 52.8% of his three-pointers in December, the league’s sixth-best accuracy among players who have taken at least 20 three-pointers this month. Jackson has averaged 17.2 points and 4.2 assists this season while remaining, to this point, notably durable, having started every game for the Clippers (16-15).

The Kings are currently without seven players because of health and safety protocols.

