Clippers starters see playing time in preseason loss to Timberwolves

John Wall finished with a team-high 20 points and Paul George scored 14 in the Clippers’ 119-117 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on three-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. Marcus Morris Sr. had 13 points for the Clippers.

The Clippers saw a vision of their regular rotation as Kawhi Leonard, George, Wall and Reggie Jackson all played. Meanwhile, Towns saw his first action of the preseason for the Timberwolves after missing games due to a hospitalization. Still, there was not a glimpse of the potential twin towers in Minnesota as Rudy Gobert, acquired from Utah over the summer, sat out.

The teams were tied at 115 with under two minutes to play when Austin Rivers scored on a layup and Luka Garza hit a six-foot hook to create enough of a buffer for Minnesota to remain undefeated in its three preseason games.

