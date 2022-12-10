Clippers and John Wall end four-game trip with comeback victory in Washington

It looked like a wave and sounded like a party as fans here rose from their lower-bowl seats and roared for the visiting point guard Washington once called its own for a decade.

“At guard, 6-foot-2, from Kentucky,” the public-address announcer boomed while introducing the Clippers’ starting lineup, and that was enough for John Wall’s homecoming to begin.

Only minutes later, during a first-quarter timeout, another standing ovation followed Washington’s 90-second tribute video for Wall, which left the former Wizards star raising both arms and waving. There were calls of “I love you!” from the lower bowl. And there was the scene Wall had perhaps envisioned the most since signing with the Clippers in July, seeing that his first return to Washington with fans in attendance since being traded in 2020 would fall on a Saturday night in December — and result in a victory, 114-107, that Wall had a big hand in.

Clippers guard John Wall raises his hands to acknowledge the crowd as a tribute video plays on a videoboard during a timeout in the first quarter Saturday in Washington, where he played for a decade. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

With the Clippers off to a disastrous second-quarter start, their deficit 10 points yet again against a skidding Wizards team that entered having lost five straight, Wall answered with six consecutive points. The last two swished on his step-back jumper from 13 feet, and Wall spun toward Section 110 and pointed both index fingers toward the court. Walking across the court into a timeout, Wall continued spouting his message to Section 100 as fans stood in their seats again.

“Still my s---!” Wall yelled, an echo of nearly the same declaration he’d made five years earlier when he called this his city after sinking a game-winning playoff jumper — still the high-water mark of his Wizards tenure. He hopes, he said at shoot-around hours before tipoff, that the Wizards one day retire his jersey.

Wall wanted this moment. Perhaps he needed it, after a hellish past four years, from the leg injuries to his diminished stature to the deaths of his mother and grandmother that leveled him personally, to effectively being out of the NBA last season. It was as much catharsis as a reunion, and he departed having received “his flowers,” coach Tyronn Lue said.

Just as notable, for a team battling inconsistency, was what they also left with: finally, a win.

The Clippers trailed by as many as 13 in the third quarter as Kyle Kuzma made his first six three-pointers and Kristaps Porzingis rolled en routre to 24 points and 11 rebounds in only 28 minutes. But L.A. unfurled a 15-0 run during a four-minute stretch to close the quarter and ignite a comeback it desperately needed to bust a two-game skid and improve to 15-13.

Luke Kennard, whose three-pointer last season capped a remarkable 35-point comeback to beat the Wizards, sank a three to beat the third-quarter buzzer and provide the Clippers’ first lead, 86-84, directly in front of a suddenly reanimated bench.

It was the crowd and Washington, though, that were given renewed hope seven minutes later when they retook the lead after Wall lost control of his isolation dribble and it spilled away, eventually leading to a fast-break dunk by Corey Kispert for a 98-97 Wizards lead. Wall tightened his expression, and within 40 seconds the Clippers clawed back to regain their edge after a Nicolas Batum three-pointer with just more than four minutes to play.

Batum was a rock, playing the final 19 minutes, and finished with 12 points and six rebounds as the Clippers turned to lineups without a center. The tactic paid off when Kawhi Leonard passed out of a double team, finding Batum, who drilled a go-ahead three with 23 seconds to play to forge a three-point lead.

It created the enduring philosophical coaching question of whether to foul when leading by three. Lue opted not to, believing in Leonard to defend Porzingis without fouling on a three-pointer that misfired with 15 seconds left, giving the ball back to the Clippers, whose clinching free throws bookended this four-game trip with a victory.

Paul George finished with 36 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. was consistent on each end, with 19 points and defensive stops.

Wall finished with 13 points on 13 shots and, after the last buzzer, went through a receiving line of friends and acquaintances along the sideline. In his last seconds before entering a tunnel to the locker room, dozens of fans draped their arms over a railing. Wall blew two kisses.