Big third quarter lifts Clippers past Wizards
Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, James Harden added 25 and the Clippers pulled away with a big third quarter to beat the Washington Wizards 125-109 on Wednesday night.
The Clippers outscored Washington 39-19 in the third after leading by 10 in the first half.
Harden’s pullup three from the top of the arc stretched the lead to 20 for the first time with 5:42 left in the period. Later, Leonard’s emphatic dunk off a driving, spinning feed from Russell Westbrook pushed it 25, and Norman Powell’s basket made it 106-79 at the end of the third.
Leonard and Harden each had nine rebounds. And Harden hit five three-pointers to help the Clippers snap out of a long-range shooting slump on a night they rested eight-time All-Star Paul George because of groin soreness.
The Clippers were 12 of 30 from three-pooint range after three straight games hitting under 33%. The Clippers were 12 of 25 before removing their starters. They are 3-1 on seven-game trip.
Kyle Kuzma scored 23 of his 27 points the first half for Washington. The Wizards are 2-2 under interim coach Brian Keefe after Wes Unseld Jr. was fired last week.
Rookie and Bilal Coulibaly scored 19 points in his second career start and first since Oct. 30. He replaced shooting guard Jordan Poole (illness) in the lineup.
Up next
Clippers are at Detroit on Friday night.
