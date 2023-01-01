Clippers takeaways: Kawhi Leonard rounding into form

The halfway point of a Clippers season featuring some of the highest stakes in franchise history arrives Friday — a milestone that is also a misnomer.

The Clippers have played 38 games — by one measurement, anyway. They have also played only 14 games with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the lineup, the franchise pillars on whose shoulders the Clippers’ championship hopes rest. At full strength? Four games.

Such numbers explain coach Tyronn Lue’s answer Saturday, after a 131-130 loss in Indiana ended a five-game road trip the Clippers finished 2-3, about his lineups and rotations.

“We haven’t been together long enough to say this is how we want to play, this is who we want to be,” Lue said. “Just the right combinations, how we can be better defensively when we go small, those combinations are one. And then offensively how we want to play, how we want to attack?”

It’s one of five takeaways from the Clippers’ five-game road trip.