Clippers rout the Mavericks to keep pace in West playoff chase

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis during the first half of the Clippers’ win Saturday at the Intuit Dome.

They all realize what’s at stake and that having a healthy Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers their best chance to win now when it matters so much in the jumbled Western Conference.

So, when Leonard played on the second night of back-to-back games this season and his first in more than a year against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, it was clear how significant this game was to the Clippers.

When Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said, “we’re fighting for our lives” and that “right now we need all hands on deck,” it was clear that they were doing all in their power to stay alive for the sixth seed, the automatic playoff spot and avoid the NBA’s play-in tournament.

The Clippers are still in the hunt for a top-six spot because their big three of Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac were the forces during their 135-104 win over the Maverick at Intuit Dome.

Leonard had 29 points and six rebounds in 25 minutes in helping the Clippers win their fourth consecutive game. Harden had a double-double with 29 points and 14 assists.

Zubac had his career-high 11th consecutive double-double game with 25 points and 10 rebounds, which gave him 4,238 boards as a Clipper and pushed him past Bob McAdoo for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time rebound list. Zubac was 11-for-11 shooting from the field while making all three of his free throws.

Anthony Davis led the Mavericks with 29 points and nine rebounds.

Once again, the Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies have identical records at 46-32, all of them a half-game behind fifth-seeded Golden State in the West. Minnesota is the sixth seed, the Clippers the seventh and the Grizzlies the eighth based on tiebreaks.

Leonard had missed the first 34 games of the season while recovering from a right knee injury. He played in his first game Jan. 4, but didn’t play in a back-to-back contest until Saturday night.

“Like I said, he’s been trying to play in them, but we were just making sure we did the right thing and were smart about it,” Lue said. “So, the time is here.”

Since Leonard played just 24 minutes Friday night here against the Mavericks, he was well rested and had not put a lot of stress on his body.

That made the decision much easier for Leonard to play in his first back-to-back game since March 24-25 against the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers, respectively.

“Actually, he’s been wanting to do it,” Lue said. “We just wanted to make sure it was right. The doctor wanted to make sure that he checked every box and make sure [we] put him in the best position. We didn’t want to risk anything. Kawhi has been trying to do it for some time now, playing back-to-back, but our medical staff was really cautious and made sure that everything was right. So, tonight is right and we’re going to go with it.”

The Clippers have two days off before they host San Antonio on Tuesday night.The Clippers’ last home game is Wednesday night against the Rockets in another back-to-back set of games.

“I think the two days could have had something to do with it,” Lue said. “I’m not sure. But I know he feels good.”