Jalen Green leads Rockets past the Clippers, who have lost two in a row
HOUSTON — Jalen Green had 21 points and Amen Thompson and Tari Eason added 18 each to lead the Houston Rockets to a 111-103 victory over the Clippers on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set.
The Rockets trailed by 11 early but had taken a five-point lead by halftime. They used a huge run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to push the lead to 19.
The Clippers used a 9-2 run to cut the lead to four with about 90 seconds remaining, but Alperen Sengun had a dunk followed by a monster block on the other end to secure Houston’s third straight victory.
James Harden had 19 points for the Clippers, who lost a second straight game after winning four in a row. He was three of four on three-pointers in the first quarter but missed all four attempts after that. He moved within three of tying Ray Allen (2,973) for second-most three-pointers in NBA history behind Stephen Curry (3,779).
Takeaways
Clippers: They have struggled defensively in the last two games and would certainly benefit from the return of Kawhi Leonard, who hasn’t played this season while rehabilitating his right knee. He didn’t make this trip and it’s unclear when he’ll make his season debut.
Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich has been away from the team because he suffered a mild stroke earlier this month, the San Antonio Spurs announced.
Rockets: Eason and Thompson continue to give Houston a boost off the bench. Eason has scored in double figures in five straight games and Thompson has done so in three of the last four.
Key moment
The Rockets led by two late in the third quarter before using a 19-2 run to push the lead to 98-79 with about 10 minutes remaining. Eason made eight points in that stretch.
Key stat
The Rockets got 18 offensive rebounds to 10 by the Clippers and to help them to a 19-6 advantage on second-chance points.
Up next
The teams meet again in Houston on Friday night.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.