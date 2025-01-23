Back at full strength, Clippers have no problems beating NBA’s worst team

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, reacts while driving against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the first half of the Clippers’ 110-93 win Thursday at the Intuit Dome. Leonard finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes.

The Clippers were basically back to being completely healthy Thursday night, and that allowed them to showcase their depth, with six players scoring in double figures.

The right knee injury management that sidelined Kawhi Leonard the last two games allowed him to face the hapless Washington Wizards in a dominant 110-93 Clippers victory.

Center Ivica Zubac returned after missing two games because of a left eye corneal abrasion and James Harden (groin), Norman Powell (back) and Nicolas Batum (finger) returned after sitting out Wednesday’s overtime loss to Boston.

Harden played with purpose, finishing with 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his fifth triple-double with the Clippers. It was the 79th triple-double of his career, moving him past Wilt Chamberlain for the eighth-most triple-doubles in NBA history.

Leonard played 23 minutes and 47 seconds, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds against a Wizards team that has lost 12 straight and has the NBA’s worst record (6-37).

Powell led the Clippers (25-19) with 22 points, Derrick Jones Jr. had 19, Mo Bamba 13 off the bench and Zubac 11.

The Clippers played their fourth game this week and their second back-to-back of the week.

Still, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue wants his group to relish the opportunities to play, even if they have played six games in the nine days.

“We just talk about taking it a game at a time, enjoying the moment,” Lue said. “You can’t take these days for granted. You got injuries. You got guys getting older. You got a lot of things that are happening. ... You got to love it every single night. No matter how tough the schedule is, because the game will pass you by. It happens fast.”

Kris Dunn missed his second straight game because of knee soreness.

“I think it’s something that’s going to hold him out for a long time,” Lue said. “Hopefully he’ll be back sooner than later.”