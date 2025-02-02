Clippers, minus Norman Powell, close trip with loss to Toronto

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard can’t stop a drive by Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley during the first half Sunday.

RJ Barrett scored 20 points, Jakob Poeltl had 10 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Clippers 115-108 on Sunday for their eighth win in the past 10 games.

Gradey Dick scored 18 points and Scottie Barnes had 15 as the Raptors snapped a five-game losing streak against the Clippers, who were playing without guard Norman Powell. He suffered a right hip contusion in the win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Ochai Agbaji had 12 points, Immanuel Quickley added 11 and Ja’Kobe Walter scored 10 as seven Toronto players reached double digits.

James Harden had 25 points and Ivica Zubac scored 18 for the Clippers, who lost for the first time in three games and finished their trip 2-2.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points for Los Angeles while Kawhi Leonard scored 14, although he missed 12 of his 18 shots, making one of four from deep.

Harden shot seven for 20 from the field and made two of nine from three-point range. He went nine for nine at the free-throw line.

Harden shot one of seven in the third quarter, when he missed all four of his three-point attempts. The Clippers combined to shoot seven for 25 in the quarter, making two of 10 from long range.

The Raptors shot eight of nine on fast-break opportunities in the third quarter, outscoring the Clippers 17-2.

Poeltl’s dunk with 6:48 remaining in the third kicked off a 12-2 spurt for the Raptors, leading to a Clippers timeout. Toronto closed the quarter by outscoring Los Angeles 24-10, taking a 92-77 edge to the fourth.

Before tipoff, some fans booed during the playing of the American national anthem. Similar reactions broke out Saturday night at NHL games hours after President Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America’s northern neighbor a reality.

Up next

Both teams play Tuesday night, when the Raptors host the New York Knicks and the Clippers host the Lakers.