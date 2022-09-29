Share
Dodgers

Dodgers icon Jaime Jarrin poised to sign off

By Steve Saldivar
Dodgers Spanish-language radio broadcaster Jaime Jarrín is retiring at the end of this season after six-plus decades, spanning from Koufax to Kershaw.
DodgersLatino Life
Steve Saldivar

Steve Saldivar is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times.