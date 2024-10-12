Photos: Look back at the Dodgers’ NLDS series win over the Padres

News
Home Page
California
Election 2024
Housing & Homelessness
Politics
Science & Medicine
World & Nation
Business
Artificial Intelligence
Autos
Jobs, Labor & Workplace
Real Estate
Technology and the Internet
California
California Politics
Earthquakes
Education
Housing & Homelessness
L.A. Influential
L.A. Politics
Mental Health
Climate & Environment
Global Warming
Water & Drought
Entertainment & Arts
Arts
Books
Stand-Up Comedy
Hollywood Inc.
The Envelope (Awards)
Movies
Music
Television
Things to Do
De Los
En Español
Food
101 best restaurants in L.A.
Recipes
Image
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Home Design
L.A. Affairs
Plants
Travel & Experiences
Weekend
Things to Do in L.A.
Obituaries
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Op-Ed
Short Docs
Sports
Angels
Angel City FC
Chargers
Clippers
Dodgers
Ducks
Galaxy
High School Sports
Kings
Lakers
Olympics
USC
UCLA
Rams
Sparks
World & Nation
Immigration & the Border
Israel-Hamas
Mexico & the Americas
Ukraine
Times Everywhere
404 by L.A. Times
Facebook
Instagram
LA Times Today
Newsletters
Photography
Podcasts
Short Docs
TikTok
Threads
Video
YouTube
X (Twitter)
For Subscribers
All Sections
_________________
eNewspaper
About Us
About Us
Archives
Company News
eNewspaper
For the Record
Got a Tip?
L.A. Times Careers
L.A. Times Store
L.A. Times Studios
News App: Apple IOS
News App: Google Play
Newsroom Directory
Public Affairs
Rights, Clearance & Permissions
Short Docs
Advertising
Place an Ad
Classifieds
Coupons
People on the Move
Find/Post Jobs
Local Ads Marketplace
Media Kit: Why the L.A. Times?
Hot Property Sections
Place an Open House
Sotheby’s International Realty
Bestcovery
Compare
B2B Publishing
Escapes. Travel. Adventure.
Hot Property
Crossword & Games
L.A. Times Events
L.A. Times Store
Subscriptions
Manage Subscription
EZPAY
Delivery Issue
eNewspaper
Students & Educators
Subscribe
Subscriber Terms
Gift Subscription Terms
Special Supplements
Healthy Living
Philanthropy
Copyright © 2024, Los Angeles Times |
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
CA Notice of Collection
|
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Sections
Show Search
Search Query
Submit Search
⚾ Dodgers news
Playoff demons gone!
Dodgers advance to NLCS
Dodgers’ October hero
Dodgers celebrate NLDS win
Advertisement
Dodgers
Photos: Look back at the Dodgers’ NLDS series win over the Padres
The Dodgers hit all cylinders during Game 5 of the National League Division Series Friday at Dodger Stadium, rallying to defeat the San Diego Padres.
Oct. 11, 2024
10:23 PM PT
Share
Share via
Close extra sharing options
Email
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Threads
Reddit
WhatsApp
Copy Link URL
Copied!
Print
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodger Kiké Hernández (8) receives a sunflower seed shower and celebrates with Teoscar Hernández (37) after hitting a home run during Game 5 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Friday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after the Dodgers secure the final out, sealing their win over the Padres.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodger Shohei Ohtani (17) high-fives teammates during their 8-0 win over the Padres on Thursday in San Diego.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Dodger Gavin Lux (9) celebrates with Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 4 in San Diego.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodger Chris Taylor watches from the dugout during the ninth inning of the team’s Game 3 loss to the the Padres in San Diego.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodger Ryan Brasier (57) walks off the field after being relieved during the team’s Game 2 loss to the Padres at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Dodger Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a three-run homer to tie the score in the team’s Game 1 win over the Padres at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
The Dodgers’ blue crew waves flags before Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers
More From the Los Angeles Times
Dodgers
Hernández: Yoshinobu Yamamoto bounces back from struggles to deliver under pressure
Dodgers
Kiké Hernández renews his reputation for October heroics: ‘This guy always rises’
Oct. 11, 2024
Dodgers
Plaschke: Playoff demons be gone! Dodgers outlast Padres to advance to NLCS
Oct. 11, 2024
Dodgers
Dodgers vanquish recent postseason frustrations in NLDS Game 5 win over Padres
Oct. 11, 2024
Most Read in Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers defeat Padres in Game 5, setting up NLCS showdown with Mets
Oct. 11, 2024
Dodgers
Hernández: Dodgers’ miscalculations with starting pitching have put their season in peril
Oct. 9, 2024
Dodgers
Dodgers follow a different path in capturing their 11th NL West crown in 12 seasons
Sept. 27, 2024
Dodgers
‘Massive operation.’ Inside the rise of Brandon Gomes, and Dodgers’ front-office evolution
Aug. 12, 2024
Advertisement