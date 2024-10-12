Advertisement
Dodgers

Photos: Look back at the Dodgers’ NLDS series win over the Padres

The Dodgers hit all cylinders during Game 5 of the National League Division Series Friday at Dodger Stadium, rallying to defeat the San Diego Padres.

Kiké Hernández, center, celebrates with Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández after hitting a solo home run for the Dodgers.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger Kiké Hernández (8) receives a sunflower seed shower and celebrates with Teoscar Hernández (37) after hitting a home run during Game 5 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

L.A. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts with the cheering fans as the Dodgers beat the Padres in Game 5.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after the Dodgers secure the final out, sealing their win over the Padres.

Dodger Shohei Ohtani high fives teammates during an 8-0 win over the Padres Thursday in San Diego
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger Shohei Ohtani (17) high-fives teammates during their 8-0 win over the Padres on Thursday in San Diego.

Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodger Gavin Lux (9) celebrates with Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 4 in San Diego.

Chris Taylor #3 of the L.A Dodgers watches from the dugout during the ninth inning in game three against the San Diego Padres
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger Chris Taylor watches from the dugout during the ninth inning of the team’s Game 3 loss to the the Padres in San Diego.

Ryan Brasier #57 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after being relieved during the eighth inning in game two.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger Ryan Brasier (57) walks off the field after being relieved during the team’s Game 2 loss to the Padres at Dodger Stadium.

L.A. Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a 3-run homer to tie the game against the San Diego Padres during Game one
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a three-run homer to tie the score in the team’s Game 1 win over the Padres at Dodger Stadium.

The L.A. Dodgers blue crew wave flags before game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Dodgers’ blue crew waves flags before Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.

