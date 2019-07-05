A.J. Pollock scheduled to rejoin Dodgers after All-Star break

Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock is scheduled to come off the injured list and return to the team for the first game after of the All-Star break, next Friday against the Boston Red Sox, manager Dave Roberts confirmed.
The date was Pollock’s target since he had the peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) line removed from his biceps last month. The line was required to treat the infection in his right elbow, which landed Pollock on the injured list April 30.
Pollock, 31, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment for single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday. The plan, Roberts said, was for him to play five innings Thursday and seven innings Friday before playing a complete game. Roberts said Pollock will remain with the minor league affiliate until Monday or Tuesday before joining the Dodgers.
Rookie Alex Verdugo has excelled since replacing Pollock as the everyday center field, but Roberts has insisted Pollock, who is batting .223 in 28 games, will return to his role in center field. As a result, Verdugo probably will move to left field, pushing Joc Pederson to first base against right-handed starting pitchers — a change the Dodgers began preparing to make a couple of weeks ago by putting Pederson, a lifetime outfielder, at first base or the first time.
While Pollock reported to Rancho Cucamonga, Roberts said there is a chance Corey Seager will not go on a rehab assignment and instead get activated from the injured list before the All-Star break.
“That remains to be seen,” Roberts said. “I don't know. This is kind of the last day, hours, we've got to make a decision. So I don't really don't want to answer that right now. obviously, anything is possible. But we should have a decision here soon about his course of action.”
Seager was placed on the 10-day injured list June 13 with a strained left hamstring. The shortstop was one of the hottest players in baseball in the three weeks before the injury, but the Dodgers entered Thursday 14-6 without him, plowing through the competition without a hiccup.