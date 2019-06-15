Caleb Ferguson regaining his form at the right time for Dodgers

Chris Taylor started at shortstop in place of the injured Corey Seager for a second straight game Friday. Roberts said Enrique Hernandez will play there Saturday night but that Taylor will get “the majority” of starts there while Seager recovers from a left-hamstring strain. “I just think C.T. is very consistent,” Roberts said. … It didn’t take long for Max Muncy’s retort to Madison Bumgarner after the two argued in the wake of Sunday’s splash-hit homer in San Francisco to appear on a T-shirt. Muncy and Hernandez both donned blue shirts on Friday that read, “Go get it out of the ocean.”