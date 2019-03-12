Clayton Kershaw 'felt great' throwing in first bullpen session in nearly three weeks

Kershaw, 30, is racing against the clock to start on opening day for the ninth consecutive season. He has 17 days to prepare. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he doesn’t believe Kershaw is starting from square one because he extended himself before his shoulder flared up and has kept his arm in shape. But he has acknowledged the obvious: For Kershaw to be deemed ready for opening day, he’ll have to quicken his build-up process or begin the season with stricter limitations than usual..