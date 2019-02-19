Clayton Kershaw named Dodgers' opening-day starter for ninth straight year

In what has become an annual ritual, Clayton Kershaw was named the Dodgers’ opening-day starter for the ninth straight season.
Manager Dave Roberts made the announcement Tuesday morning. With a grin, he then asked if the news was surprising.
It was not. Kershaw has started on opening day for the Dodgers every year since 2011.
The Philadelphia Phillies’ Robin Roberts holds the record with 12 straight opening-day starts for one club. Jack Morris has the overall mark — he made 14 opening-day starts in his Hall of Fame career, playing for the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.