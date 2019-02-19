Advertisement

Clayton Kershaw named Dodgers' opening-day starter for ninth straight year

By
Feb 19, 2019 | 10:25 AM
| PHOENIX
Clayton Kershaw named Dodgers' opening-day starter for ninth straight year
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw runs a drill during spring training in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 13. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

In what has become an annual ritual, Clayton Kershaw was named the Dodgers’ opening-day starter for the ninth straight season.

Manager Dave Roberts made the announcement Tuesday morning. With a grin, he then asked if the news was surprising.

Advertisement

It was not. Kershaw has started on opening day for the Dodgers every year since 2011.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ Robin Roberts holds the record with 12 straight opening-day starts for one club. Jack Morris has the overall mark — he made 14 opening-day starts in his Hall of Fame career, playing for the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.
Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement