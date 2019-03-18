It's official: Clayton Kershaw will not start opening day for Dodgers

Shoulder inflammation sabotaged Kershaw’s spring days after Roberts had named him the club’s opening day starter for the ninth straight year. He went four days without throwing after logging a bullpen session on Feb. 20. He didn’t throw off a mound again until March 11, nearly three weeks later. Kershaw threw only fastballs in the first session and again in the second bullpen. He used his entire arsenal off a mound for the first time in his third session Sunday.