Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout elected as MLB All-Star Game starters

It is the second All-Star nod for the 23-year-old Bellinger and the first as a starter. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who will manage the NL All-Star team, said Bellinger will play center field, with Christian Yelich in right field and Ronald Acuna in left. Entering Thursday, Bellinger led the majors in batting average and OPS while his 26 home runs ranked third, fueling the best team in the majors. Hyun-Jin Ryu is the front-runner to start on the mound for the National League and fellow starting pitchers Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw could also make the team, Bellinger might be the only Dodgers position player invited to play in Cleveland on July 9.