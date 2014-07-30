Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Dodgers

Vin Scully says he’s returning for 66th season with Dodgers

1/33
Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully looks over Dodger Stadium before a game on July 3, 2012. Scully has worked as an announcer for the Dodgers organization for more than six decades.  (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)
2/33

Vin Scully, with wife Sandi at his side, waves to the crowd during a ceremony honoring the Dodgers broadcaster before the game Sept. 23, 2016, at Dodger Stadium.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
3/33

Vin Scully and Hall-of-Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax embrace during the pregame ceremony honoring the Dodgers broadcaster on Sept. 23, 2016.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
4/33

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts (30) joins MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, in presenting a check to Vin Scully to be donated to the Dodgers broadcaster’s favorite charity during a pregame ceremoney Sept. 23, 2016.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
5/33
Vin Scully speaks to family, friends and fans during a pregame ceremony honoring the legendary Dodgers broadcaster Friday night.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
6/33

Fans wipe away tears during the pregame ceremony honoring Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
7/33
A fan holds a letter from Vin Scully that was given out before the Dodgers game on Friday night.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
8/33
Vin Scully talks with Brooklyn Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley at Ebbets Field during the 1950s.  (Dodgers)
9/33
Vin Scully, left, poses for a photo with Brooklyn Dodgers Manager Walter Alston, center, and broadcaster Connie Desmond in the mid 1950s.  (Los Angeles Dodgers)
10/33
Joan and Vin Scully hold their two-month-old son Michael in April 1960. Michael is wearing a sweater knitted by Terry O’Malley Seidler, the daughter of Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley.  (Los Angeles Times)
11/33
Vin Scully sits next to his broadcast partner Jerry Doggett while announcing a game at Dodger Stadium in 1967.  (Associated Press)
12/33
Vin Scully, center, poses for a photo with broadcast partners Ross Porter, left, and Jerry Doggett in April 1978.  ()
13/33
Vin Scully shares a laugh with President Ronald Reagan in the White House Rose Garden while joining other sportscasters in pledging their support to help create jobs for young people in May 1985.  (Associated Press)
14/33
Vin Scully stands in front of street sign marking “Vin Scully Way” at the Dodgers’ spring training complex in Vero Beach, Fla., in 1985.  (Jayne Kamin / Los Angeles Times)
15/33

Vin Scully with Jerry Doggett in the announcer’s booth at Dodgertown during spring training in Vero Beach, Florida on April 8, 1985.

  (Jayne Kamin / Los Angeles Times)
16/33
Vin Scully, center, poses for a photo with Dodgers pitching greats Don Drysdale, left, and Sandy Koufax during spring training in Vero Beach, Fla., in 1985.  (Jayne Kamin / Los Angeles Times)
17/33
Vin Scully speaks to Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser, left, as Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson listens during a November 1989 charity benefit.  (Steve Lowry / Associated Press)
18/33
Vin Scully sits in the broadcast booth at Dodger Stadium in September 1999. Scully’s talents have landed him speaking roles in several baseball-themed movies and television shows. He even served as a game show host.  (Bob Carey / Los Angeles Times)
19/33
From left, longtime Kings announcer Bob Miller, legendary Lakers announcer Chick Hearn and Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully talk before a show for Fox Sports in December 2000.  (Annie Wells / Los Angeles Times)
20/33

Vin Scully has broadcast Dodgers games since before the team moved to L.A. in 1958.

  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
21/33
Vin Scully smiles while sitting in the broadcast booth at Dodger Stadium before an August 2007 game against the San Francisco Giants.  (Associated Press)
22/33
Vin Scully speaks during manager Joe Torre’s introductory news conference at Dodger Stadium in November 2007.  (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)
23/33
Vin Scully acknowledges the crowd after receiving a standing ovation before a game between the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox at the Coliseum in March 2008.  (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
24/33
Vin Scully listens to legendary UCLA coach John Wooden at an interview in June 2008.  (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
25/33
Vin Scully announces, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball,” before the team’s season opener against the San Francisco Giants in April 2009.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
26/33

Hall of Fame Dodger announcer Vin Scully before the start of a Dodgers - Reds game at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2010.

  (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)
27/33
Vin Scully looks at a Sandy Koufax bobblehead doll while in the broadcast booth on Aug. 7, 2012.  (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
28/33
Vin Scully acknowledges the cheers of the crowd during his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2013.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
29/33
Vin Scully waves to fans as he rides in a car with his wife, Sandra Hunt, while serving as the 2014 Rose Parade Grand Marshal.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
30/33

Dodgers announcer Vin Scully takes the stage to speak about his decision to come back for a 66th season in the broadcast booth during a news conference at Dodger Stadium on July 30, 2014.

  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
31/33

Vin Scully is applauded on the field at Dodger Stadium, by family members, as he is recognized by the Guiness Book of World Records as the “longest tenured sports team employee” on September 23, 2015.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
32/33

Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully talks to members of the media at Camelback Ranch before a spring training game Friday.

  (Tom Tingle / Arizona Republic)
33/33
Vin Scully calls a Dodgers spring training game at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix on March 25.  (Tom Tingle / Arizona Republic)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
July 29, 2014
9:59 PM
In this crazy week, when trade rumors are amplified and dissected with every passing second, the Dodgers commanded the attention of their fans Tuesday with two words: “BREAKING NEWS.”

On the public address system. On the video board. In the second inning.

Surely this would be good news for the home team. David Price? Jon Lester? Cole Hamels?

Better, as it turned out. Way better.

Hyun-Jin Ryu delivered the news in Korean, and there was barely any reaction at Dodger Stadium. Yasiel Puig spoke in Spanish, and there was a little bit of buzz.

Then Justin Turner spoke in English, and the crowd erupted in a deafening roar and a lengthy standing ovation.

In any language, the news was delightful: Vin Scully is coming back next year.

Scully thought long and hard about whether to return for a 66th season, at several points last year telling friends he believed this year might be his last. Scully, widely considered the greatest baseball broadcaster of all time, was inducted into the Hall of Fame 32 years ago. He turns 87 in November.

“It is very difficult to say goodbye,” Scully said in a statement. “God willing I will be back next year. Over the years I have been blessed to have so many friends including those that sit in the stands and listen as well as those at home, who listen and watch.

“It is just too hard to say goodbye to all these friends. Naturally there will come a time when I will have to say goodbye, but I’ve soul-searched and this is not the time.”

And that returned the focus to the issue at hand: Might the Dodgers be about to say goodbye to one of their outfielders?

In these final hours before Thursday’s trading deadline, the Dodgers’ priority is clear: Add pitching — a starter or a reliever, or better yet one of each.

Of the Dodgers’ top three prospects — outfielder Joc Pederson, infielder Corey Seager and pitcher Julio Urias — an official with another club said he believed the Dodgers would be most likely to move Pederson.

The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly want all three for Hamels. The Tampa Bay Rays are believed to want at least two for Price. The Dodgers would prefer not to deal any to the Boston Red Sox for Lester, who can leave as a free agent after the season. The Rays and Red Sox also have scouted pitcher Chris Anderson, the Dodgers’ first-round pick last year.

The Dodgers also could expand a deal — or do a separate deal — in order to clear their logjam of veteran outfielders. Matt Kemp has five years and $107 million left on his contract; Carl Crawford three years and $62 million; Andre Ethier three years and $56 million — and the Dodgers probably likely would have to help pay off those contracts in order to move them.

With the Dodgers in first place in the National League West, Crawford said he would not expect that kind of shakeup of the major league roster.

“The way the team is playing, I’d be surprised if something like that were to happen. But you never know,” Crawford said. “I thought I was stuck in Boston for seven years. I was out of there in a year and a half.”

Crawford said he is not hoping to be traded somewhere he could be assured of playing every day.

“I can’t speak for the rest of the guys,” he said. “For myself, winning is the bigger picture right now. It eases the pain of not playing, a little bit.

“I’ve tried to make it real clear I like being here. I don’t think about being anywhere else right now.”

Neither does Ethier, who is the odd man out for the moment. Manager Don Mattingly appears to have settled on an outfield of Crawford in left, Yasiel Puig in center and Kemp in right.

“I don’t think you can use the word ‘settle,’” Ethier said. “A lot of things can happen over the course of a week, or a couple days.

“If we have a chance to win — and everybody believes that — this is where I want to be. I want to win a championship, in whatever capacity I’m involved. I’ve been here for a long time trying to achieve that goal. It’s something I want to be a part of — playing every day, coming off the bench, or whatever is needed.”

Kemp’s agent, Dave Stewart, has suggested Kemp would welcome a trade to any team that would play him in center field. On Tuesday, Kemp declined to say where he would want to be after the trade deadline.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” he said. “I’m playing right field for the Dodgers now. I’m helping my team win.”

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Twitter: @BillShaikin

