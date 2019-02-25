Dodgers defeat Angels' split squad 13-9 in spring training exhibition

The Dodgers defeated an Angels split squad 13-9 on Sunday. They are now 2-0 in Cactus League games.
AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning behind RBI singles from Russell Martin and Ezequiel Carrera, a passed ball, and Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly. … Chris Taylor added an RBI double in the second inning. … Matt Thaiss, an Angels non-roster invitee, hit a three-run triple in the third inning. …Omar Estevez, Matt Beaty, and DJ Peters hit back-to-back home runs for the Dodgers in the seventh inning. It was Peters’ second home run of the game.
ON THE MOUND: Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up one hit in a scoreless inning. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said Ryu, who signed the $17.9-million qualifying offer this offseason, is tinkering with a slider this spring, but said he didn’t throw one on Sunday. … Dennis Santana had three strikeouts in a scoreless inning. … Joe Broussard, a non-roster invitee, walked three batters and allowed four runs in one-third of an inning. … Angels starter Jesus Castillo surrendered four runs (three earned) in two-thirds of an inning.
EXTRA BASES: Baseball’s newly incorporated pitch clock did not have much of an effect on speeding up Sunday’s game; it lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes as the teams combined for 23 hits, 12 walks, and three errors.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers will host a Chicago Cubs split squad at 1:05 p.m. Monday at Camelback Ranch. Brock Stewart is slated to start for Los Angeles. Radio: AM 570.