Dodgers defeat Angels' split squad 13-9 in spring training exhibition

ON THE MOUND: Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up one hit in a scoreless inning. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said Ryu, who signed the $17.9-million qualifying offer this offseason, is tinkering with a slider this spring, but said he didn’t throw one on Sunday. … Dennis Santana had three strikeouts in a scoreless inning. … Joe Broussard, a non-roster invitee, walked three batters and allowed four runs in one-third of an inning. … Angels starter Jesus Castillo surrendered four runs (three earned) in two-thirds of an inning.