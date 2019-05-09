Dodgers' offense comes alive to sweep the Braves

For the first time in three days, the Atlanta Braves were threatening to steal a game from the Dodgers and avoid a series sweep. They had somehow scrapped together two runs with two outs in the seventh inning, a rally ignited by two infield hits, to chase Clayton Kershaw and pull within one on Wednesday night. Momentum, if there is such a thing in this sport, was on their side.
It was fleeting. The Dodgers’ offense, the unrelenting machine leading the National League in runs scored, emerged to immediately douse those vibes with another exhibition of depth, patience, and persistence in the seventh inning of their 9-4 win.
It began with pinch-hitter Chris Taylor working a walk. It continued with Max Muncy singling after fouling a pitch with two strikes after thinking the home-plate umpire had given him time and only realizing he hadn’t when the pitching was coming his way. He quickly stepped in and lined the pitch foul to stay alive. Two pitches later, he was standing on first base.
Two batters later, Cody Bellinger was intentionally walked for the second time to bring up Corey Seager with first base open for the second time. Atlanta first tried the strategy with two outs in the fifth inning and Seager flied out. They opted for it again in the seventh, giving Bellinger a free pass to load the bases with one out and left-hander A.J. Minter on the mound. Seager flipped his fortune with a dribbler down the first-base line that Minter didn’t cleanly handle. Seager was credited with a single and a run batted. The rally was extended with the inning’s only hard-hit ball, a line-drive single off Alex Verdugo’s bat to give the Dodgers (25-14) a three-run cushion.
An inning later, Justin Turner clubbed his fourth home run in 24 hours, a two-run shot after he belted three home runs Tuesday. Joe Kelly sealed the win with his second clean inning of the season.
Verdugo walked to the batter’s box for the first time Wednesday in the second inning. The rookie’s walk-up song -- Vicente Fernandez’s “Volver, Volver” -- has become a crowd-pleaser this season and it drew even heartier applause from fans on Mexican Heritage Night. He incited more cheers with a two-out, line-drive single to center field. Enrique Hernandez followed with a missile over the left-field wall to open the game’s scoring.
Ronald Acuna Jr. supplied a two-run home run for the Braves (19-18) in the fourth inning when he smacked a curveball from Kershaw to right-center field. It was the only damage Atlanta inflicted on Kershaw until a tough-luck seventh inning chased him. After two quick outs, the Braves mustered consecutive infield singles. Josh Donaldson’s two-out run-scoring single on Kershaw’s 100th pitch ended his evening.
Kershaw departed dripping with frustration. The Dodgers were up two runs. There were runners on the corners. Scott Alexander entered to face Freddie Freeman and surrendered another RBI single. Los Angeles finally escaped when Dylan Floro got Acuna to ground into a force out.
Kershaw was ultimately charged with the four runs, increasing his earned-run average to 3.31 in 32 2/3 innings this season. It was, in the box score, the poorest of his five starts as he continues to traverse the next phase of his career with diminished velocity.
Seager returned to the lineup after getting a planned day off Tuesday as the Dodgers continue to closely monitor his workload after he missed most of the last season with elbow and hip injuries. The breather came in the midst of an encouraging stretch for the shortstop following a rough April. Seager entered Wednesday with four hits and two walks in his previous three games. Two were doubles. The short surge raised his batting average to .234 and on-base-plus-slugging percentage to .690.
In spring training, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts estimated Seager would need 100 to 150 plate appearances before rediscovering his rhythm and performing at his usual all-star caliber. Seager had 148 under his belt when he took the field Wednesday.
“I think the key is, the last couple days, I think he’s running deeper counts,” Roberts said before Wednesday’s game. “He’s staying in the strike zone.”
Yet Roberts penciled in Seager fifth in his lineup Wednesday for the second time this season after he spent most of the first month batting second or third. Seager hadn’t batted that low in a lineup since June 2016. The move was a product of Seager’s early struggles, but also teammates’ early success.
Among them is Muncy, who entered Wednesday batting .353 with a 1.009 OPS over his previous 10 games. He batted second for the first time with right-hander Mike Foltynewicz starting for the Braves and launched his eighth home run in the third inning, a solo moonshot that gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.