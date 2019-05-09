Dodgers' offense comes alive to sweep the Braves

Two batters later, Cody Bellinger was intentionally walked for the second time to bring up Corey Seager with first base open for the second time. Atlanta first tried the strategy with two outs in the fifth inning and Seager flied out. They opted for it again in the seventh, giving Bellinger a free pass to load the bases with one out and left-hander A.J. Minter on the mound. Seager flipped his fortune with a dribbler down the first-base line that Minter didn’t cleanly handle. Seager was credited with a single and a run batted. The rally was extended with the inning’s only hard-hit ball, a line-drive single off Alex Verdugo’s bat to give the Dodgers (25-14) a three-run cushion.