Dodgers' bullpen avoids meltdown in 6-5 win over Giants

“There’s a maturity, there’s an understanding of what your body can do, what you’re trying to do at the plate, along with his talent,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “In his rookie year, he kind of went out there and was see-ball, hit-ball, and the league sort of adjusted. So to really be aware of what they’re trying to do to you and how you can counter, I think this is as open as he’s been and he’s only going to get better with that information.”