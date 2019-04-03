Dodgers' bullpen avoids meltdown in 6-5 win over Giants

The Dodgers had some decisions to make for their starting lineup against left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. Did they start Max Muncy or David Freese at first base? Should Austin Barnes or Russell Martin start behind the plate? And what about the batting order, a matter to decide daily based on matchups and player availability?
Late last season, determining whether to start Cody Bellinger against a left-handed pitcher would’ve been added to the list. Left-handers flummoxed Bellinger for months in 2018, to the point that he rarely started against lefties by the end of the season. That wasn’t a question Tuesday. After spending the winter working to regain his 2017 form, Bellinger is an everyday anchor for the Dodgers again. He was in the lineup, playing right field, batting fifth, and he continued his torrid start to the 2019 season with a grand slam off Bumgarner in the Dodgers’ 6-5 victory at Dodger Stadium.
Bellinger’s grand slam -- the fourth of his career -- was his fifth home run this season and his first home run against a lefty since August 29. It extended the club’s home run streak to six games to begin the season, tying the major-league record set by the Dodgers in 1954. The season is young, but he is resembling the player who burst onto the scene to hit 39 home runs and win the National League rookie of the year award in 2017.
“There’s a maturity, there’s an understanding of what your body can do, what you’re trying to do at the plate, along with his talent,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “In his rookie year, he kind of went out there and was see-ball, hit-ball, and the league sort of adjusted. So to really be aware of what they’re trying to do to you and how you can counter, I think this is as open as he’s been and he’s only going to get better with that information.”
The four runs Bellinger’s muscle provided were necessary to avoid letting another bullpen implosion cost the Dodgers (4-2) a win. The Dodgers’ bullpen entered the night having allowed 17 runs this season — tied for the most in baseball — and blown two games. The relief corps supplied another dose of anxiety Tuesday. Caleb Ferguson relieved Ryu and tossed a scoreless eighth inning before Yimi Garcia was chosen to pitch the ninth and floundered. The right-hander threw eight pitches. Seven were balls. The strike he threw was hit down the left-field line by Evan Longoria for a double. He then issued a four-pitch walk to Buster Posey.
The abrupt trouble created a save opportunity and prompted Roberts to summon Kenley Jansen to seal the win. Jansen didn’t immediately quell the apprehension circulating Dodger Stadium. Jansen got the first hitter he faced, Brandon Crawford, to hit a routine double-play groundball to first baseman Max Muncy. But Muncy bobbled the ball, gave up on the double play possibility and hurriedly threw to first base. The ball bounced out of Jansen’s glove. The pitcher was charged with the error. The bases were loaded.
Jansen then walked Yangervis Solarte on four pitches to score a run. Next, Gerardo Parra cracked a two-run single to center field. The Giants (2-4) then sent pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval to the plate. Sandoval hit a groundball to shortstop Corey Seager’s right. He and Enrique Hernandez turned a difficult double play to end the game.
The ending almost spoiled Hyun-Jin Ryu’s start. The left-hander followed his quality opening-day start with another fine outing, allowing two runs in seven innings. He gave up six hits, struck out five batters, and didn’t walk any. His 87 pitches were six short of his season-high total in 2018. The only costly mistake he made was a 1-0 cutter he threw up in the zone to Bumgarner, the National League’s best hitting pitcher. Bumgarner cracked it over the left-field wall for a two-run shot and his 18th career home run.
Los Angeles broke through against Bumgarner before Bellinger’s blast in the third inning with an assist from the Giants’ ace. First, Russell Martin reached on Bumgarner’s throwing error. Then he walked Ryu. Enrique Hernandez capitalized on the mistakes with a single to center field that scored Martin from second base to extend his remarkable success against Bumgarner. Entering the game, Hernandez had a .489 batting average and 1.423 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 40 career plate appearances against Bumgarner. He went 2 for 3 off the big left-hander on Tuesday.
Three batters later, Bumgarner fell behind Bellinger 1-0. The next pitch, an 86 mph cutter over the outer half of the plate, landed 412 feet away, behind the wall in center field.