Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson scheduled for rehab assignment this week

Ferguson landed on the injured list at a convenient time for the Dodgers because they needed to make room on the active roster for Rich Hill, who made his first start April 28. Barring another injury to a pitcher, Ferguson’s return will force the Dodgers to make a decision with their bullpen if they don’t option him to the minors. They soon will need a roster spot for left-hander Tony Cingrani, who threw a scoreless inning for single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday and was moved up to triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Cingrani started the season on the injured list with a shoulder impingement. Pitchers’ rehab assignments can last up to 30 days.