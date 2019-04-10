Dodgers strand 13 runners, bats go strangely silent in loss to Cardinals

The struggles began with the Dodgers (8-4) stranding two runners against Dakota Hudson in the first inning. Bigger missed opportunities awaited. In the fourth inning, the bases were left loaded when Ross Stripling, the Dodgers’ starting pitcher, struck out with two out. In the fifth, the Dodgers loaded the bases again with two out to chase Hudson, who gave up six hits and walked four, and was replaced by right-hander John Brebbia. Enrique Hernandez struck out, slamming his bat in disgust as the Dodgers squandered another chance.