Dodgers add reliever Casey Sadler, designate Zac Rosscup for assignment

It is the fourth time a club has designated Rosscup for assignment since November. The Dodgers have done it twice. The 31-year-old pitched in seven games for Los Angeles and allowed two earned runs. His last outing, Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, highlighted the Dodgers’ glaring need for bullpen reinforcements as loudly as at any point this season. With the score tied in the ninth inning, Rosscup, the only left-handed reliever available, was called on to face the left-handed-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. He walked him on four pitches.