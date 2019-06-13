Dodgers’ Corey Seager appears to be headed to injured list

The boom helped offset slumps throughout the Dodgers’ lineup — most notably from Cody Bellinger and Alex Verdugo, who carried the offense for stretches earlier in the season. The individual struggles have produced the Dodgers’ worst offensive stretch of the season. In six of their 10 games this month, the Dodgers have been held to three runs or fewer. In their two-game series loss to the Angels, they score six runs, left 22 runners on base and went four for 25 with runners in scoring position.