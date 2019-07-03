Veteran Dodgers reinforcements nearing return from the injured list

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was not in the lineup Tuesday because of “residual soreness” in his elbow after it got hit by a pitch Sunday, Roberts said. X-rays on Turner’s elbow and wrist, where he got hit earlier this season, came back negative. Roberts described Turner as “playable” Tuesday, but wanted “to give him an extra day to nip it.” … The Dodgers signed Venezuelan outfielder Luis Rodriguez, 16, to a signing bonus just over $2.5 million. The team is also targeting Venezuelan right-hander Kristian Cardozo, 16, though that deal hasn’t been finalized.