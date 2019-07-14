Dodgers romp against Red Sox to end skid at four games

Fair or not, this weekend’s series — along with every other one against premier American League competition this season, including next month’s encounter with the New York Yankees — was slated for use as fodder to measure the Dodgers’ standing among the elite. Yes, they have been, by far, the best team in the National League and three-game, midseason blips are not sufficient sample sizes. But consensus is the AL features more top-tier clubs. Boston’s convincing five-game triumph over the Dodgers (61-33) in the World Series last October only stoked the widespread opinion.