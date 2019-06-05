Hyun-Jin Ryu continues to dominate and Dodgers offense keeps pounding in win over Diamondbacks

The box score says Hyun-Jin Ryu logged seven more scoreless innings, extending his latest scoreless streak to 18 2/3 frames, which suggests he secured 21 outs, in the Dodgers’ 9-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. It denotes another gleaming performance in a gleaming season. He held Arizona to three hits. He didn’t walk a batter. He did it all while striking out just two, a marvel in baseball’s current environment.
Ryu was even better than that. Those seven innings, which dropped his earned-run average to 1.35, were bookended by defensive gaffes behind him. The mistakes, two in the first inning and a third in the seventh, forced him to labor more than he should have. They generated the only jams he encountered. They could have wrecked his night. But Ryu, calmly as ever, maneuvered free both times, beginning his June like he spent all of May as the Dodgers (43-19) won their seventh straight game to seize a 10½-game lead in the National League West.
The second pitcher in the majors this season to register at least seven scoreless innings and fewer than three strikeouts, Ryu took having to get a couple of extra outs in stride while the Dodgers offense continued rolling.
The Diamondbacks (30-32) did not counter fire with fire. Their starter was 26-year-old rookie Taylor Clarke. He was making his fourth start. His third start was over after he gave up five runs in two innings against the Colorado Rockies. The first inning Tuesday suggested another short outing was in order.
After Joc Pederson ripped a single and Max Muncy walked, Cody Bellinger smashed a flyball to straightaway center field that thumped off the wall for a two-run triple. Dodgers made Clarke work for his outs — he threw 95 pitches in five innings — but they tallied only one more run off him.
Clarke exited after surrendering four hits, walking two, and striking out four. Los Angeles preyed on the Diamondbacks’ bullpen, tallying two runs in the seventh inning, another in the eighth and three more in the ninth. Corey Seager and David Freese each cracked two doubles. Enrique Hernandez went two for four with his 10th home run. Russell Martin also went two for four. Seager, Freese, and Hernandez joined Bellinger in driving in two runs.
Ryu was back atop the mound at Chase Field on Tuesday for the first time since tearing his left groin off the bone last May. The gruesome injury sidelined Ryu for three months. His return marked the inception of a sparkling stretch in which he posted a 1.88 ERA in his final nine regular-season starts. He’s elevated the output in 2019.
Entering Tuesday, Ryu led the majors in ERA (1.48) and walk rate (1.9%). He gave up three runs in 45⅔ innings in May. He amassed 36 strikeouts to three walks across six starts. He tossed a shutout in one start and carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in another. He recorded 32 consecutive scoreless innings. He has arguably been the best pitcher on the planet this season. He made his case for the title again Tuesday while dealing with some adversity.
After retiring the first two batters in the first inning with ease, Ryu induced a routine ground ball to third baseman Max Muncy. Muncy cleanly fielded it but first baseman Freese botched the catch and was charged with an error, which allowed Adam Jones to advance to second base.
The next batter, David Peralta, hit a ground ball to Seager’s right at shortstop. Seager bobbled it and was charged with an error. Ryu got Christian Walker to hit a dribbler to him and completed the play to end the inning, but the blunders forced him to throw 11 extra pitches. He finished the frame with 25.
The additional labor did not disturb Ryu. He threw 60 pitches over the next five innings, retiring 15 of 17 batters, until he encountered turbulence in the seventh. Walker cracked a single and Idelmaro Vargas hit a routine ground ball that should’ve been converted into an inning-ending double play.
Instead, Seager’s throw to second base sailed into right field. Walker advanced to third base and Ryu was in a predicament. He solved it quickly. The next batter, Nick Ahmed, hit another ground ball to Seager. This time, he successfully initiated a double play, bringing opponents to two for 43 with runners in scoring position against Ryu this season. The play concluded the inning and Ryu’s latest display of mastery.