Dodgers' unusual lineup is able to hold off the Diamondbacks

Those luxuries exist for a club whose division lead swelled to 13 games because the lineup’s few regulars pecked away at Robbie Ray, a nemesis they’ve often failed to defeat, and the bullpen logged six scoreless innings behind Ross Stripling. But not before a familiar scene played out just as the Dodgers were celebrating their victory: A young boy ran out onto the field, to center field, where the Dodgers’ outfielders were convened. He was tackled before he reached the players and escorted off the field. That marks the third consecutive game in which a spectator ran onto the field to approach a Dodgers player. This time, however, Bellinger wasn’t the target.