Dodgers' unusual lineup is able to hold off the Diamondbacks

For three months, the Dodgers have plowed through their competition, constructing a double-digit lead in the National League West with the best record in the majors before Tuesday. They’ve done it with an elite starting rotation and a relentless offense despite an average bullpen that constitutes a prominent flaw in context. They did not do it with the team that took the diamond for their 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Chase Field.
The lineup manager Dave Roberts fielded to conclude the 162-game season’s first half featured three rookies who have spent the bulk of the season at triple-A Oklahoma City, a catcher making his season debut at second base, a .214 hitter in the leadoff spot and a pitcher making his first start in two months in what amounted to a bullpen game. It did not include Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy or Joc Pederson, the club’s three leading sluggers, or the injured Corey Seager and David Freese.
“I think we have the strongest bench in baseball tonight,” Roberts said.
Those luxuries exist for a club whose division lead swelled to 13 games because the lineup’s few regulars pecked away at Robbie Ray, a nemesis they’ve often failed to defeat, and the bullpen logged six scoreless innings behind Ross Stripling. But not before a familiar scene played out just as the Dodgers were celebrating their victory: A young boy ran out onto the field, to center field, where the Dodgers’ outfielders were convened. He was tackled before he reached the players and escorted off the field. That marks the third consecutive game in which a spectator ran onto the field to approach a Dodgers player. This time, however, Bellinger wasn’t the target.
Enrique Hernandez, the .214 hitter in the leadoff spot, led off the game with a home run. Ray (5-5) then limited the damage, stifling the Dodgers (55-26) until the sixth inning. The left-hander, who began the outing with a 2.89 earned-run average in 17 starts against the Dodgers, faltered in the sixth inning.
First, Justin Turner pounced on a first-pitch curveball, hitting it on a line to the seats beyond the left-field wall for his first home run in 11 days and second since May 11. Two batters later, after a double by Alex Verdugo, the fourth rookie in the lineup, Chris Taylor also doubled to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.
Stripling was inserted in the starting rotation to replace Rich Hill, who landed on the injured list last week, and made his first start since April 25 on Tuesday. Roberts said he envisioned Stripling pitching four innings or 60 pitches. The right-hander reached 60 pitches in three innings, giving up an unearned run in the first inning and an earned run in the third. David Peralta drove the runs with a single and a double.
Joe Kelly replaced Stripling and completed his fifth 1-2-3 inning this season despite dropping a foul popup for an error. Julio Urias (4-2) followed with three innings to keep a 0.00 ERA over his last 15⅔ innings. Pedro Baez, the Dodgers’ most reliable reliever, recorded a perfect eighth inning before Kenley Jansen was summoned to shut the door.
Jansen emerged throwing as hard as he has this season and began by striking out Christian Walker with a 95-mph cutter. Jarrod Dyson flied out and Nick Ahmed was down to the last strike for the Diamondbacks (40-41) when he singled to right field. A nine-pitch battle between Jansen and Carson Kelly ensued. The ninth pitch, a slider, bounced in front of the plate and Kelly hit it on the bounce. The dribbler traveled a few feet, where catcher Will Smith corralled it and fired to first base to conclude Jansen’s 23rd save and a win exhibiting the type of depth few teams in the majors boast.